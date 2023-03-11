Home News Mediation work managed to end nine days of blockade in Cabuyaro – news
Mediation work managed to end nine days of blockade in Cabuyaro

Mediation work managed to end nine days of blockade in Cabuyaro

In the urban area of ​​Acacías, alias ‘Paquito’ was recaptured, who, last January of this year, would have escaped from the Guamal Police station, where he was temporarily after being sheltered with an intramural measure in a prison and penitentiary for the crimes of illegal carrying of weapons and theft.

Alias ​​’Paquito’, 20 years old, is wanted by the judicial authorities of the municipality of Fusagasugá, (Cundinamarca) for several homicides registered in the months of May and August 2021. In these cases, he had been arrested and convicted, for which he was in the custody of a police unit in that same municipality from which he had also fled.

During these two months that he was a fugitive from justice, his criminal acts were carried out through extortion activities in commercial establishments or neighborhood stores in some municipalities of Meta, and in Fusagasugá.

The authorities highlighted that, to evade the authorities, this subject cut his hair and plucked his eyebrows, at the same time, that he hid his characteristic tattoos on his arms.

Another modality that he used was to disguise himself or wear women’s clothing, which allowed him to camouflage himself without giving suspicion of his presence. However, thanks to the information provided by a human source, it was possible to locate this subject who tried to flee in the presence of a policewoman, who recaptured him.

With the support of members of the SIJIN Meta, the urgent acts and judicialization of ‘Paquito’ was advanced, who was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office No. 23 of the Acacías section, for the crime of prisoner escape.

Source: Meta Police

