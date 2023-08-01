Home » An entire family died after being hit by a trailer
by admin
Two adults and two minors, apparently parents and children, died when they were hit by a trailer.

The event was recorded on the night of this Monday, July 31, 2023 on La Primavera road, in Machala, province of the gold

The family was traveling on a motorcycle when it was apparently hit by the trailer.

The bodies were left lying on the floor. They all died instantly.

Videos circulating on social networks show the fatality of the fact that has also generated shock among users.

Legal Medicine personnel arrived at the site to remove the bodies.

While the heavy vehicle was intercepted on Circunvalación Norte avenue.

