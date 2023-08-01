An entire family died after being hit by a trailer

Two adults and two minors, apparently parents and children, died when they were hit by a trailer.

The event was recorded on the night of this Monday, July 31, 2023 on La Primavera road, in Machala, province of the gold

The family was traveling on a motorcycle when it was apparently hit by the trailer.

The bodies were left lying on the floor. They all died instantly.

Videos circulating on social networks show the fatality of the fact that has also generated shock among users.

Legal Medicine personnel arrived at the site to remove the bodies.

While the heavy vehicle was intercepted on Circunvalación Norte avenue.

In another fact: Inside a plastic cover and still with the umbilical cord, a newborn was found, in the early hours of this Monday, August 31, 2023.

A citizen who circulated through the streets 28 between Oriente and Callejón Parra, in the suburb of Guayaquilalerted the authorities to the presence of the neonate.

Immediately, the National Police and the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) was present at the site to check the state of health of the niña.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

