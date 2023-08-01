New drone strike forces Moscow airport closure

The Russian authorities have denounced a new night attack by Ukraine in the Russian capital, Moscow, which has forced the temporary closure of the Moscow Vnukovo airport.

Emergency services have informed the TASS news agency that both arrivals and departures from the airport have been suspended and planes are being redirected to other airports.

The Russian Defense Ministry has detailed that two drones have been shot down by air defense systems, while a third has been “suppressed by electronic warfare and has crashed in the city of Moscow” in non-residential buildings.

“On the night of August 1, an attempted terrorist attack by the Kiev regime using unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities in the city of Moscow and the Moscow region has been thwarted,” a ministry spokesman explained, according to the report. said news agency.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobianin, reported minutes before that several drones trying to fly over the capital have been shot down by air defense systems, despite the fact that one has hit a building.

“A drone has managed to hit the same tower as the previous time. The facade of the building at the height of the 21st floor has been damaged,” Sobianin said on his Telegram channel.

Sobyanin has indicated that at the moment there is no information on possible victims, while the emergency services are at the scene of the incident.

This attack comes less than two days after a similar attack in which three Ukrainian drones headed for the capital, two of which ended up crashing into office buildings in the city center, slightly injuring one woman. person, and suspending the activity of Vnukovo.

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine at the end of May for “terrorist” drone attacks in the capital, suggesting that such incidents seek to “provoke a response from Russia” amid the invasion of the neighboring country, unleashed in February 2022 by order of the Russian president himself.

