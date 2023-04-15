Home » An exceptional holiday in the Kingdom on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr
by admin
An exceptional holiday in the Kingdom on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr
Electronic flag – Rabat

Today, Saturday, on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, the government decided to suspend work, as an exception, for state administrations and territorial collectivities on Monday, April 24, 2023, which follows the Eid holiday.

A communiqué to the Presidency of the Government, a copy of which was obtained by Al-Alam, said that based on the requirements of Article Two of Decree No. 2.05.916 issued on Jumada al-Thani 13 1426 (July 20, 2005) specifying working days and times for state administrations and local authorities, as it was complemented and changed by Decree No. 880. 2-18-2 On Safar 29, 1440 (November 8, 2018), the government decided to suspend work, on an exceptional basis, for state administrations and territorial collectivities on Monday, April 24, 2023, which follows the Eid holiday.

