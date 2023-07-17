An important veterinary center will soon be inaugurated in Cali

The Santiago de Cali University, one of the most significant in our country, will have an important event that will include a well-deserved tribute to one of our heroes.

This has to do with the fact that USACA will inaugurate one of its most important works on August 26, which will generate a significant impact throughout the region of southwestern Colombia.

A new Veterinary Clinic built in a modern four-story building located in the historic Colón neighborhood, is the new contribution of this wonderful university to the city.

This animal clinic will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology that combines science and applied medicine.

Economic inversion

More than 8,000 million pesos have been invested in the Santiago de Cali University Veterinary Clinic, assured the Rector of the USC, Dr. Carlos Andrés Pérez Galindo.

– Two state-of-the-art operating rooms.

– Laboratories specialized in osteology and necropsy.

– Pre-anesthesia room.

– Vaccination.

– Microbiology.

Among other services that this significant center will have.

Additionally, a unit dedicated to the treatment of infectious diseases will be established, especially to deal with outbreaks of distemper, such as those that currently affect the capital of the Valley, according to what was reported by the Municipal Health Secretariat.

“Beloved pets are important members of our families today, so it is essential to create spaces that promote their well-being. This building is also fully equipped to carry out scientific and pathological research. At this moment, the city is facing an outbreak of distemper, and it is here that the Santiago de Cali University is uniting all its efforts to carry out a positive intervention for the benefit of the city’s animals. In addition, external consultations will be offered at very affordable prices for everyone”, added the USC senior manager.

“From here, we will establish alliances with other entities to work together and generate control, monitoring, health and research programs, thus demonstrating our love for the life of our animals and recovering the traditional civic values ​​of all Cali”, closed the Rector Perez Galindo.

Tribute to Wilson

Highlighting the recognition of the valuable work of our hero, the dog Wilson, a Belgian shepherd breed, who was vital in the search for missing children in the jungles of Guaviare, the Santiago de Cali University Veterinary Clinic will have an impressive Anatomy laboratory that It will include a plaque honoring Wilson.

This space will be specially dedicated to immortalize the heroism of the animal in this operation that moved the entire world.

“Wilson, beyond his service, demonstrated a unique commitment to his intelligence by assisting in the search for the children through emotionally charged weeks. Wilson represents the historic relationship between dogs and humans, an alliance of friendship that we consider important to highlight to the entire world and who gave his life for children”, said Dr. Carlos Andrés Pérez.

Data

• The inauguration of the Veterinary Clinic is scheduled for Saturday, August 26 at 10:00 in the morning.

• The presence of renowned personalities from all over the country is expected, as well as animal organizations and members of the armed forces, among others.

• If you want to know more about the Veterinary Medicine career or the Veterinary Assistant Labor Technical Program, you can go to the Pampalinda Citadel of the USC on Calle 5 # 62 -00, you can also call: (602) 518 3003 .

Comments