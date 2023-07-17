Cuadrado-Inter, is Romelu still thinking about Juve? Milan on Morata but Roma dreams of the duo with Scamacca

Cuadrado to Inter, but the fans don’t like it

This summer transfer market session is offering one twist after another, if fromSaudi Arabia it rains millions in A league you go a little saving trying to make a virtue of necessity. L’Inter after abandoning the talks leading to Romelu Lukakuscores another shot on a free transfer ensuring the performance of John Square which disembarks at Milano.

Of the series that if they had told us a few months ago we would have found it hard to believe it, the Colombian who freed himself from Juventus he will play with the nerazzurri who have signed him with a salary of 2.5 million euros. Juve fans are enraged, the first reactions from the Inter fans are expected when the Colombian will wear the Nerazzurri shirt to all intents and purposes, the first social reactions, however, leave no room for many interpretations.

Romelu telenovela

Pretty busy weekend under the Mole, where Juve begins to plan the future, not without shocks and shocks. fromSaudi Arabia they continue to court Paul Pogba, Leonardo Bonucci in the meantime he is out of the coach’s plans and will have to find a new team, Dusan Vlahovic is close to PSG even if the Parisian fans would not like the Juventus centre-forward.

Last night finally came the news that John Square has become a new player ofInter, with the biancononcoinero people left open-mouthed for a transfer that is unbelievable. Incoming at this point is always thought of Lukein total break with Inter e Chelseathe telenovela Romelu could enrich another week of passion on the transfer market front.

Cutthroat competition for Morata

Just so you don’t miss anything, the Milan he winks again at Alvaro Morata, the much desired striker who would support the weight of the Rossoneri attack. Self Luke should not marry the black and white cause, with the PSG in the background for Vlahovic the Juventus he would sling right on the former black and white that a Torino he has already lived two lives.

Il Milan must therefore accelerate for Morataon se day Juventus is lurking there Roma dreams of getting his hands on the Spanish to form a respectable attacking duo with Gianluca Scamacca. il Milan must beware of ruthless competition from rivals, Morata would like to go back to Italiaalthough at the moment it is not given hopefully where.

