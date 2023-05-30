Home » An increase in the net assets of collective employers
An increase in the net assets of collective employers

An increase in the net assets of collective employers

According to the weekly statistics of the Moroccan Capital Market Authority, the CEMs and their cash equivalents recorded the best annual changes, with an increase of 53.75 percent and 23.03 percent, respectively. In contrast, collective employers of contractual MVVs registered a sharp decline (minus 20.88%).

On a monthly basis, UCITS registered an increase of 6.12 percent, marking the strongest increase, while contractual entities recorded the strongest decrease, by minus 6.11 percent.

The number of active UFCs stood at 569 funds during the same date.

