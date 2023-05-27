An official who released 2.1 lakh liters of water from a dam in Chhattisgarh for his dropped mobile phone while taking a selfie has been suspended.

For your dropped mobile phone while taking a selfie in Chhattisgarh

From the dam 21 The official who released 100,000 liters of water has been suspended from service

New Delhi/Raipur: 27. May

(Sahar News.com/Agencies)

Some government officials are suffering from these actions that they can do whatever they want under the influence of their position. But such officials eventually have to lose their jobs. In this era of social media, not only government officials but also elected public representatives and famous personalities and Every movement of the common man is captured in the mobile phone cameras that everyone has and from there it goes viral on social media and becomes a cause of trouble.

A similar incident happened with an official of Chhattisgarh state who dropped his smartphone in the dam water while taking a selfie. Someone took a video of this incident and posted it on social media, after which this video went viral, it reached the media, then the government suspended the official from service, along with one month’s salary of the official. was also bitten.

According to the details of the incident, Rajesh Vishwas was enjoying his vacation at Kherkatta Pralkot Reservoir in Kankir district when he took a selfie. Samsung S23 Dropped the phone in deep water 96,000 He contacted the officials of the irrigation department to retrieve his expensive phone from the water. 3-4 ft. of water was allowed to be discharged in which 15 The water was feet deep.

Rajesh Vishwas, a food officer, used his phone to release water from the dam. 30 A horse power pump was installed in this effort which lasted for three days 21 Lakh Litrapani that is 1,500 Acres of agricultural land was wasted by releasing enough water to irrigate it. After which the official recovered his phone but it was not working due to staying in water for three days.

When the matter came to light, it was found that the water level in this dam 10 down more than feet. But Rajesh Vishwas said efforts to pump out the water using diesel pumps were almost 8000 Rs were spent and no farmer was affected by their actions.

Rajesh Vishwas- a food Inspector in Chhattisgarh got an entire dam drained out after his new phone fell into the reservoir. 21 lakh litre of water was pumped out over a period of three days. He has been suspended but deserves to be sacked.

On the other hand, Rajesh Vishwas is busy shaving the heads of others for his work. He says that when the villagers searched for the phone by diving into the dam, they could not find the phone due to the dirt in the water, so the villagers asked them to release the water from the dam. Advice. Vishwas also said that a senior official of the irrigation department told him that the water was not used for anything, that’s why they released the water from the dam. In this regard, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said that people are depending on water tankers during the hot summer season and an official 21 Lakh liters of water was wasted.

From the dam 21 Rajesh Vishwas and Senior Sub-Divisional Officer of Water Resources Department RC Dhewar who had given verbal permission to release water are in the dock in the case of releasing lakhs of liters of water and wasting it. Rajesh Vishwas has been suspended from service and SDORC Dhewar has been asked to check the rampant wastage of water during the height of summer. If he does not respond in this regard within a day, he Disciplinary action will be taken against.

