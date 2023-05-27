What must you do in Cali to acquire the housing subsidy?

The Mayor’s Office Cali enabled the first call for the validity of 2023 to access the District Subsidy for the acquisition of Social Interest Housing.

Citation that was installed from the May 25 to June 26 of this year.

People who wish to apply; They can do it virtually through the portal of the Ministry of Social Housing and Habitat:

Requirements and conditions to acquire the housing subsidy in Cali

– Form a home in accordance with the provisions of Decree 153 of 2023.

– Income does not exceed (4) SMMLV; no household member should own a home.

– None of the household members must be the owner or possessor of a home.

– Not having been a beneficiary of the district subsidy.

– Households must prove the resources with which they intend to pay for the house: savings through their own effort; count National Subsidy, Family Compensation Funds or programmed savings in entities such as the National Savings Fund or a credit approved by financial entities. Households must prove residence in Cali for a minimum of 5 years, except for those who are victims of the armed conflict.

– The home on which the subsidy will be applied must be free of all encumbrances; mortgage, resolutive condition, domain limitation, precautionary measure, pending lawsuit or protection; except for the regime of horizontal property, affectation to family housing and unseizable family patrimony.

– The home must be located in a legalized area and not at high risk that cannot be mitigated.

Required documents:

– Fill out the form provided on the website.

– Civil marriage registry or declaration of the marital union (the households to apply for the District Subsidy must be the same one that applied for the National Subsidy).

– Citizenship certificate of the members of the household, minors, provide a copy of the civil registry or identity card.

– Labor certificate, if applicable.

– Labor letter for dependent workers, if independent, affidavit of income

monthly.

– Document with which the household demonstrates that it has the resources to acquire the home.

– Neighborhood certificate, it is processed before the nearest police inspection.

– Households with members in a situation of disability must provide the document proving such condition.

All documentss must be attached scans in a PDF fileverifying that the application process was completed upon receiving the filing number issued on the platform.

