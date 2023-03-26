The former Omani foreign minister, Yusuf bin Alawi, revealed the opinion of the late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and the Iraqi leadership in the American war.

Bin Alawi said in statements he made to Russia Today that the Iraqi leadership, led by Saddam Hussein, were absolutely certain that they would not win the war and that the inevitable fate was before them.

Bin Alawi, who led Omani diplomacy for nearly 4 decades to establish with Sultan Qaboos what is known as quiet diplomacy away from the limelight, added that the Sultanate of Oman had worked strongly in the UN Security Council and with the United States to issue the UN resolution “oil for food” so that the Iraqis could manage a minister The effective trade at the time, Mahdi Muhammad Salih, prevented the famine from crossing over, with which Washington and its allies sought to punish an entire people who had to pay the price for the mistakes of the regime’s reckless policies.

The Omani diplomat pointed out that all initiatives are no longer useful due to the almost unified position of the Arab regimes on the need to get rid of the late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein after the invasion of Kuwait, and that America’s war on Iraq was in fact a struggle between the successive heads of the White House with Saddam Hussein, which ended, as Ben expresses. Alawi, “by finally catching him.”

