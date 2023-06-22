Home » Ana del Castillo suspended weekend concerts due to illness
La Bomba Sexy del Vallenato, Ana del Castillo, has health problems and for this reason suspends her presentations for this weekend.

Ana del Castillo has a clinical picture with: Acute Laryngitis, for which the doctor ordered a 10-day leave.

The versatile Vallenato artist suspends her three concerts in Santa Marta, Sincelejo and El Retén (Magdalena).

The musical organization apologizes for the suspensions of these events for reasons of force majeure.

“We want to deeply apologize to all the fans and followers who were anxiously awaiting these events in Santa Marta, Sincelejo and El Retén (Magdalena). Ana’s health and well-being are our top priority, and we are confident in her speedy recovery, ”they noted.

Due to the clinical picture, the artist is presenting inflammation of the larynx, and in turn hoarseness or loss of voice, for which reason ‘La bomba sexy del vallenato’ will not be able to sing in the coming days.

“We appreciate your understanding and support in these difficult times. We are working hard to reschedule these presentations and give you a new opportunity to enjoy the incredible music and talent of Ana del Castillo,” the music organization concluded in a statement.

