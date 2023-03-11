The picture shows that on March 7, 2023, the People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan/The Canadian Press)

[The Epoch Times, March 11, 2023](Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya reported) The fourth meeting of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China held on the morning of March 11, in addition to confirming Li Qiang as the CCP’s premier, also announced the CCP’s state surveillance The appointment of the director of the committee, the president of the Supreme Court of the Communist Party of China, and the chief prosecutor of the Supreme Court of the Communist Party of China are all relatively old, which shows that there is no one in the Communist Party of China, and it also shows that Xi Jinping is in a bad situation.

According to the CCP’s Xinhua News Agency today, the CCP’s National People’s Congress confirmed that the director of the CCP’s National Supervisory Commission is Liu Jinguo, the president of the CCP’s Supreme Court is Zhang Jun, and the chief prosecutor of the Supreme Supreme Procuratorate is Ying Yong.

According to public information, 67-year-old Zhang Jun is from Boxing, Shandong, and has worked in the Supreme Court of the Communist Party of China for a long time. In 2001, when Zeng Qinghong, a close friend of Jiang Zemin, was appointed as the head of the Central Committee, Zhang Jun was promoted to the vice president of the Supreme Court of the Communist Party of China. When Zhou Yongkang, Jiang Zemin’s confidant, was a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, Zhang Jun became the vice president of the Supreme Court of the Communist Party of China at the ministerial level. On November 4, 2012, near the end of Zhou Yongkang’s term, Zhang Jun became the deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. From 2017 to 2018, Zhang Jun served as Minister of Justice. Since March 2018, he has served as the chief prosecutor of the Supreme Procuratorate of the Communist Party of China.

The 65-year-old Ying Yong is from Xianju, Zhejiang. From November 2002 to March 2007, when Xi Jinping served as the secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, Ying Yong served as the party secretary and acting president of the Zhejiang Provincial High Court in December 2005. In 2006 In January, he became the president of Zhejiang Provincial High Court. In January 2008, Ying Yong was transferred to be the president of the Shanghai Higher Court. After that, he successively served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, Minister of Organization, Deputy Secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, Executive Deputy Mayor and Mayor of Shanghai, and Secretary of the Hubei Provincial Party Committee in February 2020.

On March 29, 2022, Ying Yong stepped down as Secretary of the Hubei Provincial Party Committee “due to his age”. At that time, the outside world believed that Ying Yong’s official career might have come to an end. However, on September 1, Xinhua News Agency confirmed that Ying Yong had been appointed as Deputy Procurator-General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

Liu Jinguo was born in April 1955, nearly 68 years old, from Changli, Hebei. In his early years, he served as the director of the Qinhuangdao Public Security Bureau, the deputy director of the Hebei Provincial Public Security Department, and the secretary of the Hebei Provincial Political and Legal Committee. From March 2005 to October 2014 Served as the deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China and a member of the party committee. From the end of 2014 to the present, he served as the deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China. In October 2022, at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Liu Jinguo was promoted to the secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and became a deputy state-level official.

Liu Jinguo worked with the fallen former Deputy Minister of Public Security Sun Lijun for nearly 10 years. When Sun Lijun was the deputy director of the General Office of the Ministry of Public Security, member of the Party Committee, director of the First Bureau, deputy director of the 610 Office, and director of the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office, Liu Jinguo was the deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security. It was previously reported that Liu Jinguo was involved in the Sun Lijun case.

Wang He, an expert on China, told The Epoch Times on March 11 that Liu Jinguo lacked the title of member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee compared with Yang Xiaodu, the previous director of the State Supervisory Commission. He is only a member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee. This shows that the importance of the State Supervisory Commission has declined. He thinks that Liu Jinguo was a little weird earlier, he disappeared for a while, whether it was because he was suspected by Xi Jinping, or whether he was carrying out secret work, it is hard to judge now.

As for Ying Yong, who was originally relegated to the second line, as the chief prosecutor of the Communist Party of China, Wang He believes that this shows that Xi Jinping has no one to use, and he can only turn to these old people for help, which is the same as using people like Zhang Youxia and Wang Yi. Xi let the veteran go out, which also shows that Xi Jinping’s current situation is not very good.

He believes that Xi Jinping lacks people to use. On the one hand, Xi Jinping does not trust others.

“Because it was taken from other factions, Xi Jinping will not really feel relieved. Like the original Minister of Justice Fu Zhenghua, he was originally Zhou Yongkang’s man. Later, when Xi Jinping took Zhou Yongkang, he fought back, but was eventually removed. Xi Jinping is still worried about him and thinks he is a double-faced person.”

“Another aspect is that everyone thinks that Xi Jinping can’t sit for long, and they don’t think highly of Xi Jinping. Looking at Xi Jinping’s posture, he has become the target of public criticism. Anyway, if you throw yourself into his arms, you may not be reused, so you really put yourself on his side. There are not many people here,” Wang He said.

Zhang Jun was originally the Chief Prosecutor of the CCP’s Supreme Procuratorate. This time, he was transferred to the CCP’s Supreme Court. His predecessor, Zhou Qiang, joined the CPPCC as an idler. Wang He said that Zhang Jun, who is now in charge of the highest law, was actually recruited here, so Xi may not really feel at ease. Both the Supreme Procuratorate and the Supreme Court are the tools of the CCP to deal with the common people, which caused a great backlash from the people, and now they are maintaining the mess.

Current affairs commentator Zhong Yuan told The Epoch Times on March 11 that Xi Jinping has finally installed his own people in these key positions, but the available candidates are limited.

“Ying Yong was born in November 1957 and is almost 66 years old. It is rare for him to be promoted. Zhang Jun was born in October 1956 and is almost 67 years old. Ying Yong was given the position of chief prosecutor and went to the The Supreme Court explained that there is no one available for Xi Jinping, and no one is at ease. Liu Jinguo was born in April 1955, and he is 68 years old. Li Keqiang and Wang Yang, who are 67 years old, have all gone down. These people continue to be promoted, which is completely illogical. There is no one in the CCP’s court.” Zhong Yuan said.

