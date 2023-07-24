Ancelotti: “Team needs to get used to Bellingham’s quality”

Press conferenceReal Madrid can win the first friendly of the 2023/24 pre-season and turn a 0-2 deficit against AC Milan into a 3-2. After the game at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, Carlo Ancelotti spoke at length, but Fede Valverde and Fran García also spoke.

Ancelotti: “I liked the system”

CARLO ANCELOTTI on…

…returning Brahim Díaz: “Brahim has returned from Milan in good shape. He has the quality to play in this position, moves well between the lines and gets along well with his colleagues. Of course it’s an option. Hopefully we can enjoy it throughout the season.“

…his impressions of 4-4-2: “I liked it, even if we still have to improve a few things. Bellingham played well, the team has to adapt to his quality and his approach to goal. I liked the system, even if we had a few problems with the gameplay. My feeling is good and we will keep working.“

…Kylian Mbappe: “I think I’ve answered all the questions now (laughs).“

…Jude Bellingham’s accomplishments and future position: “He’s a fantastic player, a full figure eight who has tremendous intensity and moves very well off the ball. He’s different compared to our other midfielders and gives the squad a new component. He will help us very much. In the system we played today, he will be the ten. If we play in 4-3-3, he will play on the right eight. Ten is better for him because it’s closer to the penalty area. We’ll have to wait a bit to see how things go during the season.“

…the pressing behavior: “We have to try to push a little further up the field. Due to the large number of midfielders we can exert more pressure in the center than on the wings. We have to switch better and press better with the full-backs. In terms of defence, I don’t think it’s the best system, but I have to adapt to the qualities of my players.“

…Bellingham as a false 9 in 4-3-3: “When we play 4-3-3, Rodrygo is our center forward. On the outside we have Valverde, Güler… We have options. We can also play with a center forward and a forward, then the Bellingham-Rodrygo pair would be the best option.“

…how difficult it is to find players of Bellingham’s quality at his age: “It’s rare to find players of this quality. And it’s rare to find them when you’re only 20 years old. He still has room for improvement but we are happy to have him with us. We have fantastic young players. This team gives me a lot of confidence because I see fantastic young players in training.“

…alternatives on the ten: “Nico Paz can play as a 10, but he leans more to the left against the ball. Modrić or Güler can play that too, but the best for that position is Bellingham.“

Real wins first test

Valverde: “…then we will have a great season”

FEDE VALVERDE: “First of all I want to say thank you to the fans who have been amazing. Otherwise it was a game in which we tried to get used to the coach’s new idea. I’ve already started counting my goals, although I don’t know how many the coach will ask me to score. I’m happy to be a part of it. I enjoy it when I can score goals, but also when I win balls. We’re a great team and if we all pull together we’ll have a great season.“

Fran García: “Makes me proud to wear this jersey again”

FRAN GARCIA: “It makes me proud to wear this jersey again. It’s incredible to come back and to play down the left with Vini is incredible. We’ve talked about it before, from the Castilla to this completely different situation… Overall we’re leaving with a good feeling. We all have to get used to what the coach wants from us.“

Ancelotti: “Team needs to get used to Bellingham’s quality”

24.07.2023

