SAINT Mxxxxxx Collaborates with “ONE PIECE” and Kosuke Kawamura for Retro-Inspired Streetwear Collection

In a collaboration that merges streetwear fashion with iconic anime culture, SAINT Mxxxxxx has teamed up with “ONE PIECE” and Japanese graphic artist Kosuke Kawamura for their latest joint collection. Renowned for their hand-painted techniques and commitment to a retro aesthetic, SAINT Mxxxxxx continues to push the boundaries of creative collaboration.

The highlight of the collection is a short Tee featuring Luffy, the protagonist of “ONE PIECE,” in his various gear forms. The front of the shirt showcases Luffy’s original design drawings from gear 2 to gear 5, while the back depicts the iconic scene of gear 5 in action. This homage to the 90s culture, when the serialization of “Weekly Shonen Jump” began, serves as a nostalgic tribute to the beloved anime series.

In addition to the collaboration with “ONE PIECE,” SAINT Mxxxxxx also joined forces with Kosuke Kawamura, a Japanese graphic artist known for his unique style. Together, they created two long and short patterned Tees, as well as five pairs of straight stockings. This creative combination offers fans a diverse range of fashion options that blend streetwear sensibilities with artistic influences.

The joint collection by SAINT Mxxxxxx, “ONE PIECE,” and Kosuke Kawamura is set to launch on July 29 and will be available at select retailers. Fashion enthusiasts and anime fans alike are eagerly awaiting the release of this exciting collaboration. Stay tuned for more information and updates on this highly-anticipated collection.

