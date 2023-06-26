Home » And this beauty, where is it?
News

And this beauty, where is it?

by admin

It is the airport beach, little known, located between Simón Bolívar Airport and Drummond port in Santa Marta. Can you imagine that this beautiful place can be used for sustainable tourism? The real estate development would generate income for the District that would be transformed into works for the benefit of the community; Additionally, employment opportunities would increase and commercial activity would grow, offering opportunity to the inhabitants and entrepreneurs. This area is the only one in which a tourist development could be made. We have no more, where to expand the activity. Why not move the airport?

