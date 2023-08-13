One year has passed since the death of political leader Alfonso Campo Soto

One year after the death of the politician and lawyer Alfonso Campo Soto, family and friends remembered him with nostalgia. “Today marks the first year and I found that getting used to his absence will be impossible. Kisses and hugs in heaven dad! ”, Wrote his son Juan Manuel Campo on his social networks.

Campo Soto is remembered for his outstanding career and the functions he carried out in the public administration for around thirty years.

Public function

In the political sphere, he was a member of the Conservative Party and retired from public life two decades ago due to health problems. He was a deputy in the Assembly of Cesar, twice a candidate for the Governor of the department, representative to the Chamber and senator.

In the administrative area, he stood out holding positions such as rector of the Popular University of Cesar, UPC, Vice Minister of Education, Vice Minister of Transportation; Minister of Transport (E) and director of Aerocivil. He was also appointed ambassador to the UN and to China.

kidnappings

During his political career, Campo Soto suffered violence when he was kidnapped by the National Liberation Army, ELN, on two occasions.

The first kidnapping occurred in 1989 near the township of Valencia de Jesús, when he was intercepted and taken to the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. The second kidnapping occurred in 1992 near the municipality of Curumaní, in the center of Cesar.

Death

The conservative leader died a year ago at the Cesar Cardiovascular Institute after a surgical procedure to correct an intestinal obstruction.

“He made his public and private life a purpose of service. He was a useful man for society and at the time necessary for democracy; charismatic, intelligent, visionary, eloquent and very brave, ”said his son Juan Manuel Campo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

