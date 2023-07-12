Home » Andy Rivera’s compliment to Érika Zapata
News

Andy Rivera’s compliment to Érika Zapata

by admin
Andy Rivera’s compliment to Érika Zapata

Érika Zapata revealed if she had thought about having surgery

Recently the communicator shared through her account Twitter a reflection on beauty and self-love where he revealed that in the past he had considered going under the knife.

“When I was little, I thought that the solution was to grow up, get money to have surgery, feel very pretty and that way people would accept me more. But after time I realized that I love who I am regardless of whether they accept it or not. What I have achieved, I have used to learn more”, were the words of the famous reporter.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Érika Zapata has spoken about this topic, since in the past she revealed that when she was younger and in her university days she often did not feel like a pretty woman and that in fact it had taken her a long time to build that self-love.

In fact, in several interviews, he has spoken about his insecurities in the past, mentioning that he did not feel comfortable with his physique, nor with his way of expressing himself. An idea that was even reinforced by other people who suggested that he change his way of being.

“I didn’t like my height, my voice, I said, ‘Jesus, how do I get rid of this voice?’” he recalled on occasion.

However, the woman from Antioquia now thinks differently and seeks to share her experience with other women who may experience these feelings and insecurities.

Compliments in networks for Érika Zapata

The journalist’s publication aroused many reactions on social networks where Internet users took the opportunity to express their admiration and affection to Zapata:

See also  Inherit the spirit of Lei Feng from generation to generation丨Commemorate the 60th anniversary of learning Lei Feng's inscription_Guangming.com

“Oh, but what was going to be operated on? You are very, very beautiful”, “You are very beautiful, pretty, you have very good self-esteem, so much that you love yourself inside and out, money comes and goes, the only thing left in this life is to have self-love, to love yourself, to be happy, with much or little that you have, meanwhile the rest comes by itself”, “A mature and self-confident woman thinks like this, congratulations, you understood everything. There is no such thing as a natural and modest woman”, were some of the messages for the paisa.

You may also like

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Author short film tells the Film Commission fund...

The World Bank appoints a new Resident Representative...

1.5 tons of cocaine fell in The Bahamas...

Feast of the Redeemer, still free places to...

North Kivu: the orphanage “Tukinge Yatima of Kasindi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy