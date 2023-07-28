Ángela Natalia Capella Córdoba, Miss Chocó 2023-2024

Yesterday, July 26, the new Miss Chocó 2023 Ángela Natalia Capella Córdoba was presented. She was born in Condoto 23 years ago, she is the daughter of Guelmis Capella Niebles and Marilin Córdoba Aguilar.

He completed his primary education at the María Auxiliadora de Condoto school, and then began his high school in the same place, finishing it at the Liceo de la Sabana in Bogotá. She graduated as a general practitioner at the Juan N. Corpas University in Bogotá, where she is currently doing her specialization in Epidemiology.

He will represent Chocó in the national reign that will take place in Cartagena from November 8 to 13.

