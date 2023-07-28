Formula 1, qualifying and pole live from the Belgian GP 2023: F1 live from Spa

n TIME MONITORn Sprint Race in live streaming con Sky: REGISTER HEREn Alpine, team principal Szafnauer awayn The decisions of the F1 Commissionn Circuitn Tiresn Brakingn Weathern TV Guiden”,”postId”:”82f024e7-f74c-41bc-8811-044c12a01253 “}],”posts”:[{“timestamp”:”2023-07-28T14:40:43.147Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-28 16:40:43+0200″,”image”:{“imgSrc”:”https://static.sky.it/editorialimages/19e9d24db74379137c22ff8c6c306b6d4da8ef27/skysport/it/motori/formula-1/2023/07/24/f1-orari-gp-belgio-spa-2023/social_gp_belgio_locandina_domenica_gara.jpg”,”imgAlt”:”SPA”,”imgCredits”:null,”imgCaption”:null},”altBackground”:true,”content”:”

Amici di Sky, appassionati F1, benvenuti in Belgio. Dalle 17 seguiremo assieme le qualifiche di Spa, in un weekend dove torna la Sprint Race al sabato. In tv la diretta è su Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Summer, in 4K e in streaming su NOW. Qui il nostro LIVE BLOG con il monitor dei tempi. Sui social non perdete di vista #SkyMotori! E attenzione al meteo…

in Alpine cambia il team principal

Alpine: fuori Szafnauer. Il nuovo team principal è Famin

risultati delle prove libere

Nessun tempo per Verstappen in un’unica sessione di libere condizionata dalla pioggia. E’ stato Sainz su Ferrari a chiudere al comando in 2:03.207. Poi le McLaren e l’altra Rossa di Leclerc. Dalla direzione gara trapela che, se il maltempo dovesse far saltare le qualifiche, la griglia della gara verrebbe decisa dalla classifica del Mondiale. Si attende l’ufficialità anche sulla penalità a Max per la sostituzione del cambio. TEMPI E CRONACA

“,”postId”:”37137468-ee5a-49cf-b971-71373f455677″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-28T13:49:38.632Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-28 15:49:38+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Con i suoi 7.004 metri, questo è il tracciato più lungo del Mondiale (segue Jeddah a 6.174 metri).

“,”postId”:”f654a83f-9f9f-4f79-af1b-717d2447c7d2″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-28T13:48:49.058Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-28 15:48:49+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Il plurivincitore è Michael Schumacher, con 6 vittorie, seguito da Senna a 5 e Clark, Hamilton e Raikkonen a 4.

“,”postId”:”1732ce2f-a3c8-4216-9ea8-a70d3dcb5df9″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-28T13:48:29.865Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-28 15:48:29+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

In qualifica, svetta Hamilton: è l’unico pilota con 6 pole e 9 prime file a Spa.

“,”postId”:”a42d5813-5662-4a9c-a76b-40ae12c56dc5″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-28T13:48:11.400Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-28 15:48:11+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Hamilton ha il record di podi a Spa: 10-9 su Michael Schumacher.

“,”postId”:”3183b7a4-66b6-4bb1-961c-069298ce6e3a”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-28T13:47:54.038Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-28 15:47:54+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Vittorie anomale: nel 1994 Damon Hill vinse senza condurre nemmeno un giro per la squalifica di Schumacher, nel 2008 Massa vinse senza transitare per primo al traguardo per la penalizzazione di Hamilton

“,”postId”:”4ef659eb-d698-4a79-9469-88a8115b19b9″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-28T13:47:31.462Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-28 15:47:31+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Sia nel 2020 che nel 2021 i primi quattro hanno mantenuto le loro posizioni dall’inizio alla fine del GP (1 solo giro nel 2021).

“,”postId”:”d09c9b36-0cfc-430f-a59c-55df31ab7fe7″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-28T13:47:07.837Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-28 15:47:07+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

Il team plurivittorioso a Spa è la Ferrari: 14 successi contro i 12 della McLaren.

“,”postId”:”67957c4b-cd2d-4037-bae6-7ec750b51244″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-28T13:46:29.728Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-28 15:46:29+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

La Ferrari l’anno scorso ha eguagliato il record di pole a Spa: 11, appartenente alla McLaren.

“,”postId”:”dfafeb26-f3f1-4a39-a00b-98e03efbee70″},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-28T13:45:56.683Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-28 15:45:56+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

La gara più veloce di Spa fu quella del 1970 (Pedro Rodriguez), a 241.300 di media sul vecchio tracciato. Sul nuovo circuito (nelle varie configurazioni) il record è di Raikkonen: 229.174 km/h nel 2007.

“,”postId”:”0846aca7-d0ce-4513-b68f-4ad9a85db3fb”},{“timestamp”:”2023-07-28T13:45:30.876Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-07-28 15:45:30+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

il tempo sul giro record della pista, è stato registrato nel 2020: 1’41”252 di Hamilton, pari a 249,026 km/h; una media superiore al record della pole sul vecchio tracciato di 14 km (244,038 km/h, Jackie Stewart, 1970).

DA NON PERDERE!

La Sprint Race del GP Belgio in live streaming con Sky: come vederla. REGISTRATI QUI

In arrivo una penalità per Verstappen

Il primo colpo di scena in Belgio potrebbe arrivare prima dell’inizio del GP: in attesa dell’ufficialità della FIA, Verstappen va verso una penalità di 5 posizioni in griglia per la sostituzione del cambio. Qui lo scorso anno partì quattordicesimo per poi vincere la gara. I DETTAGLI

Dove si trova il circuito di Spa

Situato nelle vicinanze di Francorchamps, cittadina della municipalità di Stavelot ai confini con la municipalità di Spa, nelle Ardenne, il circuito è sede del Gran Premio del Belgio di Formula 1, la cui prima edizione si svolse nel 1924, e inoltre della 24 Ore di Spa e di altre gare del calendario internazionale

Che pista è?

Si tratta di uno dei circuiti più spettacolari del campionato, dove il meteo ha sempre regalato gare in cui i pronostici sono stati ribaltati. Le curve veloci e i rettilinei ne fanno una pista in cui il pilota fa la differenza.

Le caratteristiche

Il tracciato è lungo 7004 m e la gara si svolgerà su 44 giri. È formato da cinque tratti ad alta velocità (rettilineo principale, tratti 1-5, 7-8, 9-12 e 15-18), tre curve lente (1, 18 e 19) e due chicanes ideali per il sorpasso (curve 5-6 e 18-19). Il rettilineo principale misura 550 metri e si percorre a full gas per 6,6 s, il rettilineo secondario (1900 m di lunghezza) si percorre a full gas per 24 s mentre, il rettilineo supplementare (1500 m di lunghezza), si percorre a full gas per 18,6 s

Curve: 19
Lungherzza: 7.004 m
Inaugurato: 1924
Giri del GP: 44

Il circuito rientra nella categoria dei circuiti impegnativi per i freni e, in una scala da 1 a 5, presenta un indice di difficoltà di 4 secondo i tecnici Brembo. Inoltre ha una caratteristica unica, mentre la frenata più impegnativa è in curva 1. L’ANALISI

