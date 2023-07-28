Home » pro-Russia propaganda video calling Ukrainians Nazis (and goes viral in Germany) – TV Courier
World

pro-Russia propaganda video calling Ukrainians Nazis (and goes viral in Germany) – TV Courier

by admin
pro-Russia propaganda video calling Ukrainians Nazis (and goes viral in Germany) – TV Courier

The video released on social media by Russian accounts points the finger at German aid to Kiev

(LaPresse) A pro-Russia propaganda video has quickly gone viral on social media in Germany. In the film, set in a fictitious village in the Palatinate, Bundeswehr soldiers ring the bell of a small house where a family is sitting in front of the television. A commander and several soldiers begin requisitioning items in the family living room for the federal government, claiming that the entire property is now “an aid to Mr. Zelensky”, while the television broadcasts a speech by a fake German chancellor Olaf Scholz who says that Germany will continue to support Ukraine. The commander then hangs a photo of the Ukrainian president on the wall and salutes with a “Heil Zelensky!” At the end In the video, an inscription reads: “Is your home in NATO? Accept NATO in your home”. A series of data is then provided: since the beginning of 2022, over 22 billion euros “have flowed from the German budget to Ukraine”.
The video’s message claims that the German government is taking everything from the population just to support Ukraine. There is also an ironic reference to the Leopard tanks supplied by Berlin to Kiev, with the commander seizing a leopard cuddly toy from the hands of a child.
The clip was posted online on Wednesday, July 26, and has since been viewed by thousands. The video was first disseminated by Russian-language social media accounts, as reported by Zdf which, with a facial recognition tool, managed to identify the actors discovering that they are all from Russia.
Special effects were also used in the video, as some investigative journalists have discovered. The village, in fact, is that of Rhodt in the Palatinate, but an old photo of the German town was used for the film, which was then digitally animated. Some Russian Telegram channels have claimed that the AfD, the German far-right party, may be behind the video. But this hypothesis was flatly denied by the AfD press office, as always reported by Zdf, underlining that everything actually indicates that the video comes from Russia. Even the data provided at the end of the video, highlighted the German broadcaster, do not correspond exactly to the real ones. Not all of the 22 billion cited will go ‘to Ukraine’, but most will be used to support the Ukrainians in Germany. (LaPresse)

See also  Russian troops 'withdraw to regroup' north of Bakhmut, Ukraine | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

July 28, 2023 – Updated July 28, 2023, 3:50 pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Recent Global Current Affairs: Explosion in Chemical Plant,...

The kitchens of CASACOR SP 2023 – MONDO...

In Melonsky a little African sand and no...

Udinese – From Pereyra’s opening to Brenner’s first...

A Major Breakthrough or an Academic Oolong? South...

Hong Kong’s Supreme Court rejects government’s request to...

Boukari Ouédraogo: Solar energy in Africa ~ Mondoblog

The Unclaimed Territory of Bir Tawil: A Barren...

New sentence for Igor the Russian in Spain,...

China’s Response to North Korean Military Parade Displaying...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy