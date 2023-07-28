Gratteri to Business: “Mafias as companies. I’ll explain how they move on social media”

Nicola Gratteri speaks with Affaritaliani.it: “The mafias? They are like companies. Tourist structures and social marketing”

Affaritaliani.it, on the occasion of the presentation of the new editorial success of Nicola Gratteri “Out of bounds. The ‘Ndrangheta in the world” a Fasano (Brindisi)asked some questions to the prosecutor Of Catanzarorunning for the Public Prosecutor of Naples, relating to theconnection between the mafia and tourism.

WATCH THE VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH NICOLA GRATTERI

Furthermore, the interview revealed the ability of criminals to sponsor themselves on social networks such as Tik Tok, hunt for new affiliates and externalize their power to establish themselves on digital as well.

Two important anti-mafia operations have been carried out in Puglia, one in the Foggia area and one in the Brindisi area. In the past, this area has already invested in tourism through the laundering of contraband money. How much is the mafia still intertwined with this sector today?

In the Foggia area we speak of a young mafia, which needs to be recognized and is therefore a violent mafia. The Sacra Corona Unita, on the other hand, is an older mafia and is already structured, already known, has its pedigree and is a mafia very involved in money laundering, especially in the business of tourist structures and this is also done by the Camorra, the ‘Ndrangheta, i.e. are the easiest ways of recycling. Because the mafias are unable to carry out sophisticated laundering, to carry out sophisticated laundering the mafias turn to the world of professions such as lawyers, accountants or financial experts.

Subscribe to the newsletter