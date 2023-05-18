Anguishing search for children crew of a small plane found in Guaviare

After the plane was found, the grandmother of the missing children was heard saying “they are looking for you” through helicopter loudspeakers. Three of the seven passengers on board the aircraft have only been located by relief agencies.

The Air Force is looking for the four minors who are still missing after listening to a shocking audio transmission from a helicopter that was flying over the jungle region of Caquetá, where the crashed plane that was making the Araracuara to San José del Guaviare route was discovered.

The children respond to the names Solemni Ranoque Mucutuy, 9 years old, Tien Noriel Mucutuy, 4 years old, Crisstin Nerimam Mucutuy, 11 months, and Leslie Bombai Mucutuy, 13 years old. The voice that is transmitted from a helicopter is that of your grandmother Fatima, who says: «Leslie, I ask you a favor, that I am your grandmother Fatima, you understand me, you have to be quiet because the Army is looking for you for your own good. »

In addition, this woman talks with them in the dialect of the indigenous group to which this family belongs, looking for signs of life from Leslie, the eldest of her brothers. She says, “Daughter, I appreciate you being still, on your feet, if you hear the mic, daughter, stand up for a fetch and if you feel exhausted, only my God knows,” to cheer Leslie up.

The truth is that near the plane that crashed in a wooded area in the village of Palma Rosa in the municipality of Solano, Caquetá, other traces were found that indicate the possibility of life. Due to the region’s persistent bad weather, which included heavy rain and thunderstorms, the search has been challenging. However, it was decided to increase the efforts by adding more troops and several expert search dogs.

It was learned that President Gustavo Petro had ordered the use of the necessary resources to locate the other disappeared.

The bodies discovered so far belong to Hernando Murcia Morales, the Avianline Charter pilot who was able to report engine failure and declare an emergency before the control tower and next to Magdalena Mucutuy Valencia, 33, mother of the four missing children, and Hermán Mendoza Hernández, former director of the Yetara Indigenous Professionals Foundation.