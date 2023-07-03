Federico Gutiérrez will officially be a candidate for Mayor of Medellín

The former presidential candidate and former mayor of Medellín, would announce this Tuesday from the Castilla neighborhood, commune 5 of the capital of Antioquia, his candidacy for mayor of that city with his political party Creemos.

Sources close to the candidate, assured that Gutiérrez after the “disaster” in the presidential elections last year, would seek to repeat in the Medellín Mayor’s Office.

In addition, they indicate that around noon this Monday, July 3, the candidate will publish a video on his social networks where he will invite his followers to accompany him tomorrow to make his official announcement.

And it is that this weekend, Federico Gutiérrez was a trend on social networks after a publication he made on his Twitter account, where he wrote “We DO ask to believe. We BELIEVE ”, where many Internet users assured that it is a mouth opener for the officialization of his campaign.

The former candidate for the presidency, in recent days, had already spoken about the issue of running or not in the regional elections that will take place in October, indicating that he would replant to return to the mayor’s office of Medellín.

«The people who make up the council list are a reflection of what Medellín is: a thriving, dreamy city with the desire to always be better. Women and men, young people and adults, representatives of various sectors with which they will restore confidence in Medellín,” said Gutiérrez, about the 21 candidates for the council of that city for the same political party.

Let us remember that Federico Gutiérrez achieved more than five million votes in the last presidential elections, where Gustavo Petro would later win in the second round.

Taking this vote into account, Gutiérrez would start as a favorite for the October elections in the capital of Antioquia, where Juan Carlos Upeguí will also be present, part of the administration of the current mayor Daniel Quintero, highly criticized by the former mayor of Medellín.

A few days ago, Federico Gutiérrez indicated that since the arrival of Quintero to the mayor’s office, Medellín had been robbed, for which he hopes that the control entities carry out the pertinent investigations in the face of the different controversies in which the mayor Quintero is dotted .

“Quintero was never in the future and will soon be in the past, we are going to dedicate ourselves to rebuilding that social fabric. It is that I see the disaster in which they turned Medellín today into an absolute corruption niche, ”said Federico Gutiérrez.

