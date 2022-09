ROMA The Undersecretary of Justice Anna Macina, formerly 5 Stars and today in Civic Commitment, during the Conte Uno government he was group leader in the Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Chamber. Lega and Movimento were discussing the passing of the so-called “corrupt sweep” law. These are the days following the Moscow meeting of 18 October 2018 between Gianluca Savoini and mysterious emissaries close to the president Putin.