Anna Taddei Award 2023, the edition dedicated to interior architecture and industrial design is underway

The second edition of the ‘Anna Taddei Prize’ is officially open, the important recognition promoted by the Order of Architects PPC of the province of Modena and by its Foundation for enhance the projects and professional paths of women architects e promote recognition of their role in societyemphasizing the gender equality within the profession.

The initiative, born in 2021 by the will of the architect Anna Allesina, President of the Order, pays tribute to the memory of Anna Taddei – Vice President of the same Order from 2005 to 2013, the year of her untimely death – and her passionate commitment to promoting the debate and concrete actions aimed at encouraging quality in the exercise of the profession and attention to gender equality, fighting for the affirmation of women in the world of work and in society.

Features of the 2023 award

After the 2021 edition dedicated to interventions on the existing and/or regeneration interventions, this year’s edition aims to give visibility to professionals or studios that have been able to meet the renewed challenges that theinterior architecture and the design industriale today require, through an innovative and sensitive approach to the issues that characterize the contemporary.

The INTERIOR DESIGN category includes the interior interventions for public and/or private use. In the INDUSTRIAL DESIGN category, candidates can submit elements already marketed and mass-produced.

The works must be original, unpublished and completed no more than five years ago within the Italian territory. Each candidate, individually or in a group with the role of group leader, will be able to participate with only one project.

Selection criteria

The jury will positively evaluate the quality and consistency with the theme of the competition, the sensitivity and research aimed at social and cultural themessensitivity and research aimed at climate, environmental and energy issuesl’functional and technological innovation.

Graphic documents required summary project report, max 500 characters 1 explanatory table of the project, A2 format images, up to a maximum of 8

Registration will take place at the same time as uploading, free of charge, the documentation on the competition platform. The documentation must be sent no later than 12:00 on 27 September 2023.

arch jury Anna Allesina, President of the Jury; arch. Tiziana CampusVice-President of CNAPPC arch. Paolo DeganelloDesigner and Professor of industrial design arch. Barbara CamociniAssociate Professor at the School of Design, Politecnico di Milano Eng. Nicola LeonardiDirector of The Recognition Plan

1st prize: publication in THE PLAN paper magazine, publication in THE PLAN web circuit and magazine, biennial subscription to “The Plan Mag & Journal”;

2nd prize: publication on THE PLAN web circuit and magazine, annual subscription to “The Plan Mag & Journal”;

3rd prize: publication on THE PLAN web circuit and magazine, annual subscription to “The Plan Magazine”.

The 5 finalists will receive reimbursement of travel expenses for participation in the final award event which will take place on November 10, 2023, in the Sala delle Vedute of Palazzo dei Pio in Carpi

Further documentation

The Anna Taddei Prize is promoted by the Order of Architects, Planners, Landscapers and Conservationists of Modena and by the Modena Foundation of Architects. Under the patronage of: • CNAPPC National Council of Architects, Planners, Landscapers and Conservationists • Federation of PPC Orders of Architects of Emilia-Romagna • Municipality of Modena, Department of Equal Opportunities, Department of Culture • CUP – Unitary Committee for the Professions of Professional Orders and Colleges of the province of Modena • Commission for Equal Opportunities of the CUP – Unitary Committee for Professions of the Professional Orders and Colleges of the Province of Modena and UNIMORE • CUP Permanent Unitary Committee of the Professional Orders and Colleges of the Emilia-Romagna Region. Main sponsor: • IRIS Ceramica Group Foundation. With the contribution of: • Foundation of Modena. Media partner: • The Plan

published: 07/18/2023

