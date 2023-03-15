Home News Announce discounts on concert tickets
The Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation announced on its social networks that there are discounts on the tickets for the concerts that will be held in version number 56 of the Vallenato Festival 2023.

In this sense, the Foundation assured that the discount will be 20% In the first stage.

For the first day of concert, 28th of AprilChristian Nodal, Iván Villazón, Poncho Zuleta, Rafa Pérez and Jean Carlos Centeno will perform.

On April 29, Carlos Vives, Peter Manjarrés and Ana del Castillo will do their show. Without the discount, the ‘Colacho A’ box tickets, the most expensive of the Festival, had a value of $9.010.000with the 20% discount they would be in $7.208.000.

In this sense, the cheapest ticket is the General, which has a cost of $149.000 and with the discount it would remain in $119.200.

On April 30, due to the presence of Maluma, Elder Dayán, Diego Daza and Mono Zabaleta, the cost of the tickets is higher, however, they also have the 20% discount. This means that the box would go from costing $12.030.000 a $9.624.000.

Buy your ticket here:

