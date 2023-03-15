The Cobram Cup from Fantozzi’s films is a race that really exists: you go riding the bersagliera, on Lake Garda on 23 April.

Sunday 23 April, in the name of the legendary accountant, the historic center of Desenzano del Garda will be invaded by the most improbable and bizarre cycling race ever, after a 4-year hiatus.

Fantozzi’s Cobram Cup really exists: on the saddle of the Bersagliera

Together with the crazy uphill bike race at Mottarone, the Cobram cup is back. On a tragic Sunday morning at the end of April, a crowd of inferior and useless cyclists, unaware of the sad fate that awaits them, will bow to the tyrannical commands of the Viscount Bicycleio Cobram to face the VII Cobram del Garda Cup on their two wheels.

In memory of the famous episode of the filmFantozzi against everyonethis amateur but ignorant QB ride has now become crazy and an unmissable appointment for all fans of the unforgettable character played by Paul Village. A true legend revisited by Viscount Bicycleio Matto, alias Mauro Bresciani, who for this great comeback after 4 years of hiatus made use of the operational support of TriO Events, with the patronage of the City of Desenzano del Garda.

A galactic goal to say the least for the Cup: to give life to a Sunday outside the competitive schemes and not only that, thanks to which to celebrate a sporting and cinematographic passion with irreverent irony and with that tragicomic spirit perfectly embodied by the Italian accountant, emblem of an entire era and national-popular culture.

Cobram cup, the course

The notorious ring, from the top of the Devil to the Trattoria al Curvone, will be re-proposed in the center of the Municipality, with departure and arrival in Piazza Cappelletti, strictly at moderate speed. Flaunting period clothing inspired by Fantozzi, between young ladies Silvani, Filini accountants and Belli surveyors, the inferiors will be called to face the grotesque challenge riding the Bersagliera on historic, vintage bicycles or vintage style. Since the “first imperceptible symptoms of fatigue, such as asphyxiation, balled eyes, cardiac arrest, soft tongues, aurora borealis, mirages”, the unfortunate survivors will be able to refresh themselves with the Bomb distributed in the goodie bag.

In total goliardia it will be consumed a sports tragedy of unheard-of entertainment which will only cause some “very slight movement difficulties in the elementary joints”. Therefore, electric traction or pedal assisted bikes are strictly prohibited. No Ménière syndrome will be admitted as a justification. There is room for everyone, even in the audience. Registrations open on coppacobram.eu .

The program, with punching

The unknown punching, i.e. the collection of the bibs, will take place from 8 to 10 in Palazzo Todeschini to then leave all together at 11. Watch out for the saddle! There will be a passage in Piazza Garibaldi until the expected return to Piazza Cappelletti at 12.30 for a widespread lunch in the partner restaurants. In the afternoon the party will continue with musical entertainment and, from 4.00 pm, with the awards ceremony of the best costumes and the most demented and convincing fanciful reenactmentsobviously decreed by a very expert jury.

“I grew up with Fantozzi – says Mauro Bresciani, the Mad Bicycle Viscount – that’s why I created the event 10 years ago to accompany the birth of my bike shop in Desenzano. An avant-garde character, with an always current profile, and at the same time cult. I am happy that the Cobram Cup can start again to promote the history of our cinema and of the bicycle also among young people”.

