Another Guangzhou team is here!The registered capital of the former international football coach is as high as 100 million yuan

On April 11, the newly established Guangzhou Shadow Leopard Football Club announced through official channels that former international footballer Li Bing will be the head coach of the club. Relevant public information shows that the Guangzhou Shadow Leopard Football Club was registered and established on March 23 this year, and GAC Group has become the major shareholder of the club with a 19% stake. It can be seen from this that it is not accidental that the “state-owned consortium” with GAC and other enterprises as its main members gave up continuing to participate in the Guangzhou City Club’s shareholding reform.

According to public information, the Guangzhou Shadow Leopard Football Club was formally established on March 23 this year, with a registered capital of 100 million yuan. Enterprise search information shows that Guangzhou Automobile Group holds 19% of the shares as the largest shareholder, and the remaining shareholders include Guangzhou Baiyuexin Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Baiyunshan Cultural Industry Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Port Group Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Wanli Group Co., Ltd. Group Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Construction Group Co., Ltd.

It is worth noting that March 23 coincides with the end of the review of admission materials for professional league clubs at all levels in the new season. A few days later, the Chinese Football Association and the Chinese Football Federation preparatory team officially announced the final admission list of the third-level professional league for the new season. Although the Guangzhou City Club was once included in the list of clubs that had completed debt settlement, it still failed to pass the admission test, so the official announcement temporarily suspended operations and missed the opportunity to participate in the new season of the professional league.

Judging from the fact that the Shadow Leopard Football Club was recently established, its registered capital was as high as 100 million yuan, and the club hired “Brother Shan” Li Bing to take over the team again, investors represented by GAC and other companies are making every effort to build a football “new team”. Sui Army”.

Li Bing was born in 1969. He has successively served as the coach of Chengdu Sheffield United, the National Olympic Team, the National Youth Team, Guizhou Hengfeng, Sichuan FC and other teams. The Philippine United and Guizhou Hengfeng successfully surpassed and led Sichuan FC to the top. While confirming the hiring of Li Bing, Guangzhou Shadow Leopards also decided to hire Li Sheng and Feng Feng as assistant coaches of the club team.

