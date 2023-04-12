A man had to undergo emergency surgery in Indonesia after practicing a dangerous sexual positionpopularly known as the “reverse cowgirl”. After noticing the signs of swelling and the dark color of the lesion, the individual was taken to West Nusa Tenggara Province General Hospital, complaining of throbbing pain. In the health center they detected that the victim the tunica albuginea had been torn (the membrane that covers the testicles) due to the risky sexual position that he had rehearsed moments before.

The 37 year old man he fractured his penis in Indonesia after practicing a sexual pose that was classified as “extremely dangerous” by some specialists.

When the victim received medical attention, her sexual organ was considerably swollen and dark in color. The studies showed that the patient had a tear in the tunica albuginea.

As a result of the risky posture, the subject had to face a picture of multiple complications, from a severe bruise to a injury to the blood vessel wall.

According to the doctors who attended the case, the latter caused the blood to leak into the surrounding tissue.

Phallic fractures occur when the erect limb bends when hitting the “perineum or pubic bone firmly during vigorous sexual activity”as detailed in New York Post.

Dr. Karan Raj, a renowned surgeon working in the UK, discourages with emphasis on the practice of “reverse cowgirl”, that is, the pose in which the woman is placed on top of her partner; but instead of looking at her face, she looks at her feet.

On his Tik-tok account, with more than 4.3 million followers, Dr. Karan Raj warned about the risks of practicing the “reverse cowgirl”a pose that he defined as the “most dangerous sexual position in the world“.

Indeed, studies would confirm that penile fractures cause “cracking”, rapid detumescence, sharp pain, penile swelling and ecchymosis that can lead to ‘Eggplant Deformity’.

