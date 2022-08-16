Home News Announcement of the itinerary of 3 new cases of positive infection in Gonghe County, Qinghai_Personnel_Liu Chuqi_Liu Cheng
Announcement of the itinerary of 3 new cases of positive infection in Gonghe County, Qinghai

Announcement of the itinerary of 3 new cases of positive infection in Gonghe County, Qinghai_Personnel_Liu Chuqi_Liu Cheng

Original title: The itinerary of 3 new cases of positive infection in Gonghe County, Qinghai announced

Announcement of the itinerary of 3 new cases of positive infection in Gonghe County, Qinghai

From 17:00 on August 14, 2022 to 11:00 on August 15, 2022, 3 new cases of positive infection of the new coronary pneumonia virus were added in Gonghe County, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai.

The positive infected person No. 5, female, 4 years old, is the great-granddaughter of cases No. 1 and No. 2;

Positive infected person No. 6, female, 49 years old, is the mother of No. 4 asymptomatic infection;

The positive infected person No. 7, male, 59 years old, is the companion of No. 3 asymptomatic infection.

The above three cases of positive infection were all found among the key control personnel at the centralized isolation point. At present, the three cases of positive infection have been transferred to designated hospitals for treatment in a closed loop. At the same time, related work such as flow regulation and traceability is carried out, and the track of its activities in public places is now announced as follows:

