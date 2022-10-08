Announcement of the trajectory of 1 case of a person who was initially screened positive in Wushen Banner, Ordos City, Inner Mongolia

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-08 08:05

The CCTV news client reported that on the evening of October 7, Wushen Banner, Ordos City, Inner Mongolia conducted nucleic acid tests on close contacts at a centralized isolation point, and 1 case of a person who was initially screened positive was detected. Close and sub-close contacts have all implemented control measures. The relevant announcement is as follows:

Person who was initially screened positive: Liu Mou, male, 19 years old, from Chencang District, Baoji City, Shaanxi Province, who has received 3 doses of the new crown vaccine. has been transferred to the designated hospital.

According to Liu’s self-report: On October 4th, at 4:38, he took the 7th carriage of the Z269 train to Dongsheng West Railway Station at 14:11, and then took a taxi at the exit to Ordos, Dongsheng District at 14:55. Passenger Terminal, at 15:00, take the Dongsheng to Wushenqi bus (license plate number: Meng K97613) outside the Ordos Bus Terminal in Dongsheng District, get off at Tuke Town, Wushen Banner at 17:29, and then take a private car ( License plate number: Mongolia KB800Z) went to a fire station in Daniudi, received a call from the Ushen Banner Center for Disease Control and Prevention on the way, and returned to Tuke Township (waiting in the car), closed-loop transfer from the Tuke Town Center Health Center at 20:10 Go to a centralized isolation hotel for medical observation.