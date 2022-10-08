Announcement of the trajectory of 1 case of a person who was initially screened positive in Wushen Banner, Ordos City, Inner Mongolia
The CCTV news client reported that on the evening of October 7, Wushen Banner, Ordos City, Inner Mongolia conducted nucleic acid tests on close contacts at a centralized isolation point, and 1 case of a person who was initially screened positive was detected. Close and sub-close contacts have all implemented control measures. The relevant announcement is as follows:
Person who was initially screened positive: Liu Mou, male, 19 years old, from Chencang District, Baoji City, Shaanxi Province, who has received 3 doses of the new crown vaccine. has been transferred to the designated hospital.
According to Liu’s self-report: On October 4th, at 4:38, he took the 7th carriage of the Z269 train to Dongsheng West Railway Station at 14:11, and then took a taxi at the exit to Ordos, Dongsheng District at 14:55. Passenger Terminal, at 15:00, take the Dongsheng to Wushenqi bus (license plate number: Meng K97613) outside the Ordos Bus Terminal in Dongsheng District, get off at Tuke Town, Wushen Banner at 17:29, and then take a private car ( License plate number: Mongolia KB800Z) went to a fire station in Daniudi, received a call from the Ushen Banner Center for Disease Control and Prevention on the way, and returned to Tuke Township (waiting in the car), closed-loop transfer from the Tuke Town Center Health Center at 20:10 Go to a centralized isolation hotel for medical observation.