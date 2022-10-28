Home News Announcement on the situation of 3 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 6 local asymptomatic infections in Chenggu County of our city | New coronary pneumonia_Sina News
Announcement on the situation of 3 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 6 local asymptomatic infections in Chenggu County of our city

Announcement on the situation of 3 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 6 local asymptomatic infections in Chenggu County of our city | New coronary pneumonia_Sina News

Announcement on the situation of 3 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 6 local asymptomatic infections in Chenggu County of our city

October 27,Chenggu County of our city added 3 local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 6 local asymptomatic infectionsall of whom have previously announced confirmed cases and asymptomatic infected persons in close contact isolation. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test results were positive, and there was no activity track in public places.. According to the preliminary epidemiological investigation of the special class for tracing the source of circulation in Chenggu County, the relevant situation is hereby announced as follows:

　　Local confirmed cases 1: Female, 85 years old, reported from Chenggu County, the nucleic acid test result was positive during the isolation period, and was diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild) by the municipal expert group. He is currently being treated in isolation in designated medical institutions in the city.

　　Local confirmed cases 2: Male, 57 years old, reported from Chenggu County, the nucleic acid test result was positive during the isolation period, and was diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild) by the municipal expert group. He is currently being treated in isolation in designated medical institutions in the city.

　　Local confirmed cases 3: Male, 48 years old, reported from Chenggu County, the nucleic acid test result was positive during the isolation period, and was diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (common type) by the municipal expert group. He is currently being treated in isolation in designated medical institutions in the city.

　　Local asymptomatic infection 1: Male, 46 years old, reported from Chenggu County, the nucleic acid test result was positive during the isolation period, and was diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group. He is currently under medical observation in isolation at designated medical institutions in the city.

　　Local asymptomatic infection 2: Female, 38 years old, reported from Chenggu County, the nucleic acid test result was positive during the isolation period, and was diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group. He is currently under medical observation in isolation at designated medical institutions in the city.

　　Local asymptomatic infection 3: Female, 9 years old, reported from Chenggu County, the nucleic acid test result was positive during the isolation period, and was diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group. He is currently under medical observation in isolation at designated medical institutions in the city.

　　Local asymptomatic infection 4: Female, 14 years old, reported from Chenggu County, the nucleic acid test result was positive during the isolation period, and was diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group. He is currently under medical observation in isolation at designated medical institutions in the city.

　　Local asymptomatic infected persons 5: Female, 71 years old, reported from Chenggu County, the nucleic acid test result was positive during the isolation period, and was diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group. He is currently under medical observation in isolation at designated medical institutions in the city.

　　Local asymptomatic infected persons6: Male, 32 years old, reported from Chenggu County, the nucleic acid test result was positive during the isolation period, and was diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group. He is currently under medical observation in isolation at designated medical institutions in the city.

At present, the situation of epidemic prevention and control in the city is severe and complicated. Citizens and friends are requested to strictly abide by the epidemic prevention regulations, actively cooperate with the territorial authorities to implement various prevention and control requirements, strictly implement personal protection, pay attention to official and authoritative information in a timely manner, and do not spread, believe or spread rumors. Let’s work together to build a solid line of defense for epidemic prevention and control.

Hanzhong Center for Disease Control and Prevention

October 28, 2022

