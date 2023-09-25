Annular solar eclipse will be seen in Cali and the Valley

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, an annular solar eclipse will occur that can be seen in Cali and Valle del Cauca.

The astronomical phenomenon will be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico and many countries in Central and South America.

The eclipse path will begin over the Pacific Ocean and pass through Oregon, continuing until it crosses Texas. The eclipse will continue south, crossing Central America and Brazil

The astronomical event will begin at 11:48 am Colombian time and can be seen throughout the country. Valle del Cauca and northern Huila will be the places where the eclipse will be best seen.

What is an annular solar eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse is a type of solar eclipse in which the Moon covers the central disk of the Sun, leaving a ring of visible sunlight around the edge of the Moon.

This occurs when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth in its elliptical orbit and therefore appears smaller in the sky compared to the Sun’s disk.

As a result, when the Moon is aligned directly between the Earth and the Sun, it does not completely cover the Sun, resulting in the appearance of a bright ring of sunlight around the Moon.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the Moon completely covers the Sun’s disk and only the outer layers of the Sun (the solar corona) are visible, in an annular solar eclipse, the Sun’s central disk remains visible and emits bright light. in the shape of a ring.

These eclipses are less common than total solar eclipses and require specific astronomical conditions to occur.

To view an annular solar eclipse, special precautions are needed, such as using solar eclipse glasses or safe projection devices, since looking directly at the Sun without protection can permanently damage your eyes.

Precautions

The main restriction for viewing this eclipse is not to look directly at the sun without proper eye protection, as it can cause permanent damage to the retina, even if you only look for a few seconds.

To view the eclipse safely, it is recommended to use special eclipse glasses or certified solar filters; You can also use a solar projector or a telescope with a solar filter.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

