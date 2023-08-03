Home » Another 393 positives and 11 Covid deaths in one week in Tuscany – News
Another 393 positives and 11 Covid deaths in one week in Tuscany – News

Another 393 positives and 11 Covid deaths in one week in Tuscany

Another 393 new cases and 11 deaths in the last seven days in Tuscany from Covid according to the weekly report released by the Region on the pandemic. The latest victims were one in the Lucca area, three in Arezzo, two in Siena, five in Grosseto and bring the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,966.


The new cases (125 confirmed with a molecular swab, 268 with a rapid test) bring the number of infections detected in the region from the beginning to a total of 1,608,908. The healed grow by 0.02% of the total – there were 282 people in the week – and reach 1,594,775 (99.1% of total cases).


The current positives are 2,167. Among them there are 72 hospitalized (+19 people compared to the previous week, balance of +35.8% between hospitalizations and discharges compared to the previous week) of which one in intensive care (+1 person the balance between entries and exits on the Previous week). The other 2,095 patients are in isolation at home “because – explains the Region – they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free” (+81 people compared to the previous week, equal to +4%).

