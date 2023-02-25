Home News Another accident on regional road 325, two pedestrians hit at Tignamica [notiziediprato.it]
News

Another accident on regional road 325, two pedestrians hit at Tignamica [notiziediprato.it]

by admin
Another accident on regional road 325, two pedestrians hit at Tignamica [notiziediprato.it]

24.02.2023 h 19:01 comments

Another accident on regional road 325, two pedestrians hit at Tignamica

Less than 24 hours after the accident involving a truck and a car, two women, one 86 and the other 56, were run over while crossing a pedestrian crossing. On site the ambulance of the Misericordia di Vaiano and the Public Assistance of Santa Lucia with the self-medication

Another accident on 325, two women, one 86 and the other 67, were hit as they crossed the regional road on the pedestrian crossing at the Mrs Coffee bar.
The self-medicine, an ambulance from the Misericordia di Vaiano and one from the Public Assistance of Santa Lucia intervened on the spot, which transported the two wounds to the emergency room of Santo Stefano respectively in yellow and green code.
The findings of the accident were made by the municipal police patrol of the Val di Bisenzio, according to the first investigations it seems that the car was entering the regional square from the hamlet and the driver did not see the pedestrians. The carabinieri of the Vaiano station directed the traffic.

Date of the news:
24.02.2023 h 19:01


  • Share


comments powered by

Type at least 3 characters.

See also  Government must propose labor reform thinking of those who do not have a job and not of those who do - news

You may also like

Captured minibus driver who was illegally transporting military...

Cospito, Cassation rejected the appeal: it remains at...

The photo that recorded the childhood dream of...

For the blog traffic woman and her ex-husband...

Jewelry and a luxurious truck, this is how...

Petro: a nervous breakdown

Xi Jinping wants to stand up?Li Xi deploys...

Gambling trends in 2023

The register? Old proposal, disavowed by history and...

Karol G created a pack of ‘stickers’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy