Another bridge that breaks: the one in Timana, Huila

A new bridge in Colombia collapsed, this time the event occurred in Timana, Huila, while workers were working on its construction, five people were injured.

Marco Adrián Artunduaga, mayor of Timana, assured that “only one person has a fracture, the other five people thank God They have some very minor injuries.”

According to preliminary information, the collapse occurred on Wednesday night when part of the bridge structure fell over the river. This happened due to an avalanche that completely covered it, causing serious damage to the structure that was completely collapsed.

“The workers who work on the construction site of the bridge over the Timana River, which leads to San Marcos, were in the process of casting, when the structure they had assembled to support said foundry gave way. causing the fall of the left fin”reported Jorge Ome Cedeño, local fire commander.

It is important to mention that the community has been waiting for three years for the construction of the Timaná bridge, after an avalanche caused serious damage to the structure.

In this sense, it is expected that this Thursday morning a technical report prepared by the contractor is presented and the technical personnel linked to the mayor’s office, which will address the causes of the accident.