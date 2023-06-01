Home » Setting a quorum for “honours and honors”
Setting a quorum for “honours and honors”

Image: archive

Hespress from RabatThursday, June 1, 2023 – 15:45

Police officers in the Rabat security governorate managed, today, Thursday, to arrest a person involved in misusing the identity and capacity of others, to send fraudulent messages to a group of officials in the public and private sectors.

Hespress sources indicated that the preliminary information of the research indicates that the security services in Rabat had received a complaint from a woman who occupies a task with honors and decorations, in which she attributes to the owner of my phone number the misuse of her personal identity and job description. This is to send text messages to officials in the public and private sectors, asking them to provide services and benefits to a specific person.

The same sources added that research and security investigations, carried out under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution, made it possible to arrest the person involved in forwarding these fraudulent messages while he was in flagrante delicto by submitting reports before a national institution, claiming that he is the beneficiary of the services contained in the fraudulent messages sent.

It is worth noting that the person concerned was subjected to judicial investigation procedures, which were ordered by the Public Prosecution Office in Rabat. This is to reveal all the circumstances, circumstances and backgrounds of these cases, as well as to verify the existence of other supposed victims of these criminal acts.

Honors and Decorations Lace Monument

