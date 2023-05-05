Another homicide occurred in Pitalito

The Police are investigating the unfortunate act of violence that occurred this afternoon in the vicinity of the Pitalito gallery.

According to known information, in an unfortunate event, a man identified as José Norberto Gordillo Rivera, 62 years old, lost his life.

According to the authorities, Gordillo Rivera, a native of the department of Caquetá, was working at his empanadas and red wine stand in the aforementioned gallery, when he was attacked by an unknown subject, who fired several shots at him that caused his death. in the place of the events.

The Criminal Investigation Section, Intelligence units and the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants are collecting information on what happened to find the whereabouts of the person responsible for the homicide.

The Pitalito community is dismayed by what happened and demands that the authorities clarify the facts and capture the person responsible so that he can be brought to justice and pay for his crime.

another death

In another incident, the authorities in Pitalito, Huila, are investigating the death of 68-year-old Gloria Manchola Córdoba, who was found dead in a house near the Cálamo bridge on Friday morning. The causes of death have not yet been established.

According to preliminary information, when the authorities arrived at the scene for information from the community, they found her body without vital signs.

The authorities have initiated the pertinent investigations to clarify the causes of death. At the moment, it is unknown if these are natural causes.