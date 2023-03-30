Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 / 2 Download photos

Visiting the magical city of Rome can be an exhilarating experience, but serving in the temple all together for three days as single Italian adults was a rejuvenating and sacred experience.

On Monday, February 27, after multiple impediments caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the first multistake conference of Italian single adults (ANS) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held.

The event, sponsored by the Florence Stake, began with an interesting meeting with psychologist Dr. Pedro T. Paolucci who spoke about self-esteem and self-confidence, focusing the attention of those present on the importance of healing inner aspect of one’s life.

After the Tuesday morning temple service, a tour of the streets of Rome took the group members from the Colosseum to the Trevi Fountain.

The fireside led by Brother Fabrizio Giannelli, BYU-I Certified in Family History Research, discussed ways to preserve oral and written histories, family heirlooms, photos and videos, in order not to lose precious values ​​for later generations. In addition, useful indications have also been given for compiling a real family book.

Speeches by Rome Temple President James A. Toronto and Sister Shauna Little, Europe Area counselor for ANS, were also much appreciated.

On Wednesday afternoon, the group closed the Roman experience on a high note with a visit to the Jewish quarter of Rome and, in the evening, with a dance party held in the hall of the meetinghouse. This party, organized by Sister Tarazón with the help of some participants, met with unexpected success. No doubt the excellent refreshments organized by Sister Casabianca will be remembered.

Each participant made this event unique. The success of this beautiful conference is also due to all those who, with the messages of the morning devotionals, have contributed to making it special.