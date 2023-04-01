Home News Ansaldo Energia towards capital increase of 580 million to support new plan From Reuters
© Reuters. The Ansaldo logo in Milan. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) – Ansaldo (BIT:) Energia’s board of directors has approved the new 2022-2027 business plan and the capital strengthening proposal which provides for a capital increase of 580 million to support investments and the request for a bank loan with the support of Sace.

This was stated in a note from the company controlled by Cdp Equity.

The maneuver in support of the new plan also provides for the extension of the expiry date of the existing shareholder loan of 200 million disbursed by Cdp Equity and the extension of the expiry dates of a series of credit lines by a pool of banks.

The definitive agreements with the lenders should arrive within the month of April.

The plan aims to secure the traditional business, develop the nuclear business and diversify the business in the context of the energy transition.

Today the mandate of CEO Giuseppe Marino ends, making way for Fabrizio Fabbri.

The Ansaldo Energia group is 88% owned by Cdp Equity (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Group) and 12% by Shanghai Electric.

(Claudia Cristoferi, edited by Sabina Suzzi)

