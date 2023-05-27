Ansbach | Bitten by dog

Small and cheeky – a Miniature Pinscher completely fulfilled this cliché in Ansbach on Friday. A teenager is walking her Miniature Pinscher in the city, the dog was not on a leash. A pedestrian comes towards them and the Miniature Pinscher suddenly bites his calf. The man is slightly injured. He starts arguing with the teenager. Ultimately, the police had to come and settle the dispute.

