Home » Ansbach | Bitten by dog
News

Ansbach | Bitten by dog

by admin
Ansbach | Bitten by dog

Small and cheeky – a Miniature Pinscher completely fulfilled this cliché in Ansbach on Friday. A teenager is walking her Miniature Pinscher in the city, the dog was not on a leash. A pedestrian comes towards them and the Miniature Pinscher suddenly bites his calf. The man is slightly injured. He starts arguing with the teenager. Ultimately, the police had to come and settle the dispute.

See also  Zhengzhou University student protests reveal new developments | Zhengzhou University | Twenty Articles | Students | Overseas Anti-China Forces | Administrative Building

You may also like

Should be punished with justice

Edict 1st. notice Bernain Martinez Lozano

The 5 best books on potted citrus fruits

MIRACLE!: The Pope will visit Argentina in 2024...

Driver of the Río Grande concession kidnapped in...

Ukraine. USA and GB support electronic warfare

Maturín Women’s Institute holds the second day of...

Ministry of Defense: “The murder of demobilized FARC...

Percussion on Percussion

They investigate double homicide in San Juan del...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy