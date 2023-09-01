Chongqing Residents Awed by Rare “Super Blue Moon” Phenomenon in Night Sky

“Super Moon” Appears in the Night Sky in Chongqing

Chongqing, China – On the evening of August 30, residents of Chongqing were treated to the breathtaking sight of the largest “Super Moon” of the year gracing the night sky. In anticipation of this celestial event, many enthusiastic observers strategically positioned themselves on rooftops and other vantage points, armed with mobile phones, cameras, and binoculars, in order to fully appreciate the awe-inspiring view.

The “super moon” observed in Chongqing was also a relatively rare “super blue moon”. Contrary to popular belief, the term “Blue Moon” does not refer to the moon’s color, but rather to the occurrence of a second full moon within a single month. On average, this phenomenon takes place approximately every 2.4 years, making it a special event for astronomers and stargazers alike.

Videos captured by individuals, such as Jia Nan Liu Can, from the Chongqing Three Gorges Media Center, showcased the magnificence of the “super moon,” with its prominent size and radiant glow. The video footage circulated widely on social media, sparking further excitement and appreciation for the astronomical wonder.

The appearance of the “super moon” not only brought joy and wonder to the people of Chongqing but also offered a unique opportunity for photographers and nature enthusiasts to capture the moon’s beauty in their lens. The picturesque scenes of the moon against the city skyline served as a reminder of the grandeur and vastness of the universe.

The remarkable occurrence of the “super moon” in Chongqing served as a reminder that even amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life, there are moments of natural splendor that captivate our imagination and connect us with the cosmos. This astronomical phenomenon provided a brief respite from worldly concerns, allowing people to appreciate the marvels of the universe right from their own rooftops.

