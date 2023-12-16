Arizona’s Democratic governor sends the National Guard to the border with Mexico

Arizona Governor Takes Executive Action to Secure Border, Asks for Federal Support

Governor of Arizona, Katie Hobbs, has taken executive action and deployed National Guard members to several locations along the southern border, including near the Lukeville port of entry and the San Miguel crossing. This decision was made as part of Operation Secure, which allocates state resources to reinforce border security and assign more personnel to reopen the port of Lukeville.

In a statement, Governor Hobbs emphasized the need for resources and manpower to manage the flow of migrants and maintain a safe, orderly, and humane border. The executive order comes as the Biden administration has not responded to Governor Hobbs’ request for reimbursement of border security spending.

The closure of the Lukeville port, which has been in effect since December 4, has led to an increase in migrant apprehensions and sparked concerns about security and commerce in the area. Recently, Hobbs sent a letter to President Biden warning that the closure has caused a humanitarian crisis and put Arizona’s security and commerce at risk.

The move has garnered support from other Arizona politicians, regardless of party affiliation. Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, along with Democratic member of the House of Representatives, Raúl Grijalva, have joined the call for federal support in addressing the situation at the Arizona-Mexico border.

CBP data shows that migrant apprehensions in the Tucson sector, which includes Lukeville, have increased 140% in the first two months of fiscal year 2024 compared to the same period prior. Human smugglers have been dropping off migrants in remote locations near Lukeville, making access complicated for Border Patrol agents.

The closure of the Lukeville port has not only affected efforts to manage the flow of migrants but has also disrupted trade and travel between Arizona and the Mexican state of Sonora, particularly to popular tourist destinations.

The Governor emphasized the need for federal assistance and cooperation to tackle the border challenges, as Arizona continues to grapple with the increasing flow of migrants and its impact on the state’s border security and commerce.

