JBL PartyBox Ultimate: can a Bluetooth speaker cost 1500 euros?

JBL is the most popular brand among the many of the Harman international group: AKG, Arcam, Mark Levinson, Harman Kardon and others who have made the history of high fidelity. For years, the company has also been famous for its bluetooth speakers, and somehow what was previewed at the IFA falls into the category. But the PartyBox Ultimate costs 1499 euros and weighs 39 kg, so much so that it even has wheels to move it. It mounts two high-sensitivity mid-range drivers, two tweeters and a pair of 9-inch subwoofers, “capable of making a room as big as two basketball courts vibrate”, according to the company. What’s more, it produces light effects in sync with the music. Designed for the home and for quieter listening, these are the Authentic series speakers, which take up the design of a famous JBL speaker from the 1970s, the L100. Powerful, compact and very smart: they are the first on the market to be compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant at the same time. Three models, all made with extensive use of recycled materials, from 329 euros (Authentics 200), 429 euros (Authentic 300), 629 euros (Authentics 500). The new Soundgear Sense headphones were also seen in Berlin, for those who don’t want to keep earphones in their ears all the time: they have two small speakers that lean against the ear, but do not obstruct the ear canal. In black or white, they cost 149 euros.

READ ALSO How artificial intelligence will change listening to music, according to JBL

By Bruno Ruffilli, sent to Berlin

Video by Stefano Scarpa



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

