The Eleventh National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and Family Members Opens in Beijing

The Eleventh National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and Family Members opened in Beijing yesterday. The congress aims to strengthen the unity and cooperation of returned overseas Chinese and their family members, promote China‘s modernization drive, and build a beautiful Xinjiang in the process of Chinese-style modernization.

During the opening ceremony, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the way of thinking was highlighted, emphasizing the need to join hands towards a development community and create a better and prosperous future. The congress sets an example for promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

In global current affairs, the Bharatiya Janata Party dominates Indian politics, as mentioned in an article on world.huanqiu.com. The article explores the reasons behind the party’s dominance and its impact on Indian society.

Another article discusses the experience of being old in the present day, as reported by the US “Washington Post.” The article sheds light on the challenges and experiences faced by elderly individuals in today’s world.

Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, claims that NATO is stepping up its containment of Belarus, as reported on world.huanqiu.com. This statement raises concerns about the geopolitical situation in the region.

In another article, the 7.15 million yuan Cowherd and Weaver Girl statue is discussed, highlighting its controversial overturning overseas. The article examines why this statue, which symbolizes traditional Chinese folklore, has sparked controversy.

Turning to global industry, a “Super Moon” appeared in Tianyu, capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts. The stunning image of the moon was shared on tech.huanqiu.com.

Additionally, the grape harvest season in Shaanxi Huyi has commenced, as reported on finance.huanqiu.com. This article focuses on the economic impact of the grape harvest season and its significance for the local community.

Visiting Beijing’s largest co-ownership homeowner under construction, an article on finance.huanqiu.com discusses the concept of “low price and high quality” construction, showcasing the progress and developments in the real estate sector.

In the realm of global fashion, a dance theater performance titled “A Moment” has been staged, captivating the audience with its stunning choreography and artistic expression.

Moreover, a Lu Han fashion blockbuster has been released, featuring the popular Chinese singer and actor showcasing his sense of style and fashion.

In the luxury sector, Blancpain strongly supports the sixth expedition of “Coelacanth Expedition Research” with its visit to Cape Corsica. This article highlights the collaboration between the luxury brand and the scientific research expedition.

In the field of global economics, the polar fox car is gaining popularity as a dual-preserving and peace of mind replacement for electric vehicles. This article delves into the features and benefits of this innovative vehicle.

Jichuan Pharmaceutical’s brand-name products are suspected of false publicity, as reported on health.huanqiu.com. The article raises concerns about false advertising in the pharmaceutical industry.

The responsible comrades of the Ministry of Science and Technology interpret “Several Measures for Further Strengthening the Training and Use of Young Scientists and Technologists,” as reported on lx.huanqiu.com. This article sheds light on the government’s efforts to promote the growth and development of young scientists and technologists.

In the realm of health, electronic cigarettes are under scrutiny, as carcinogens reduce while other hazards increase. This article explores the true face of electronic cigarettes and their impact on health.

China‘s smart manufacturing prowess is showcased in an article on auto.huanqiu.com, which highlights the expertise of an MPV expert in exporting China‘s smart manufacturing capabilities.

Volkswagen’s new progress in Australia’s “emission gate” is reported, as the company reaches a reconciliation agreement with Australian car owners. This agreement may result in Volkswagen paying 127 million Australian dollars for compensation.

Shannan City in China is helping the masses secure employment through various initiatives and programs, as reported on city.huanqiu.com. This article examines the efforts made by the city to boost employment rates.

In the realm of sports and travel, the Chinese team made a good start, as reported on sports.huanqiu.com. The article highlights the team’s performance and success in their chosen sport.

Preparations for the upcoming “14th Winter” are underway, as reported on sports.huanqiu.com. This article focuses on the anticipation and excitement surrounding this major sporting event.

China‘s narrowest county, as shared on go.huanqiu.com, has become a tourist attraction. The article explores the unique features and attractions of this region.

Lastly, in the world of fun cloud shopping, global enthusiasts can explore a variety of products and experiences. The article provides links and information to various shopping opportunities and products available online.

