The Municipal Bureau of Economics and Information Technology Launches Third Quarter Supervision Service for City’s Manufacturing Industry ‘Two Modernizations’ Transformation

The Municipal Bureau of Economics and Information Technology has launched the third quarter supervision service for the “two modernizations” transformation of the city’s manufacturing industry. The supervision and service groups of the Leading Group Office of the Municipal “Informatization and Industrialization” Transformation Work have been conducting supervision and service work in various counties, cities, and districts. The first and second supervision groups visited Nanhu District, Tongxiang City, Pinghu City, and Jiaxing Port Area to carry out supervision services and assess the progress of the “two modernizations” transformation.

During the visits, the supervision service groups listened to the progress, problems, and work plans related to the transformation in the various areas. They also conducted in-depth investigations in several enterprises, including Fengchuan Electronics, Dewei Stainless Steel, Jushi Group, Meiyi Intelligent Sensing, Transchemical Synthesis, and Odeon Transmission. The purpose of these investigations was to gain insights into the implementation of the “two modernizations” transformation.

The supervision service group acknowledged the achievements made by the counties, cities, and districts in promoting the transformation of “two modernizations”. They also provided work requirements for the key tasks in the next stage. The first task is to improve the transformation path of “two modernizations” and boost the digital transformation of the industry. This includes promoting digital empowerment, implementing digital transformation, and encouraging enterprises to build demonstration benchmarks. The second task is to focus on subdivided industries and create digital model demonstrations. The aim is to improve the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises and promote the lightweight digital transformation of key subdivided industries. The third task is to accelerate the promotion of green transformation. This involves implementing energy-saving and carbon-reducing transformations, promoting offline diagnosis and transformation, and finding solutions for the pain points of enterprise transformation.

The city will further focus on various tasks, establish and improve various mechanisms, and ensure the smooth progress of the “two modernizations” transformation. From January to July, a total of 1,505 projects related to the transformation plans were launched, with a completion rate of 107.5%. The implementation of the “two industrialization” transformation has driven an investment of 42.965 billion yuan in technological transformation, with a completion rate of 107.41%. Moreover, it has resulted in energy savings of 319,100 tons of standard coal, with a completion rate of 106.37%.

This supervision service and the ongoing efforts of the Municipal Bureau of Economics and Information Technology demonstrate the city’s commitment to the transformation of its manufacturing industry. By embracing digital technologies and promoting green practices, the city aims to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of its manufacturing sector.

