Dahoud is moving from BVB to Brighton & Hove in the Premier League

As of: 06/16/2023 3:53 p.m

Midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud is moving from Borussia Dortmund to Brighton & Hove Albion on a free transfer. As the sixth-placed player in the past Premier League season announced, Dahoud will receive a contract until 2027.

Dahoud came to BVB from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2017. At the German soccer runners-up, he was not one of the regular staff. In the past season, the 27-year-old played ten competitive games for the Revierclub.

“He’s a quality player, he has a lot of experience at a high level in Germany and also in Europe,” said Brighton’s technical director David Weir, according to the club’s statement.

