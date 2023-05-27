Schwab and Straka on the PGA Tour in Fort Worth in the cut

Matthias Schwab and Sepp Straka made the cut at the PGA tournament in Fort Worth/Texas. On Friday (local time), Straka followed up a 69 after six bogeys and five birdies with a 71, coming into the weekend with par on 51st place.

After a round of 69, Schwab finished two after six bogeys and four birdies with 72, which, with one over par, resulted in intermediate rank 59 and the exact achievement of the cut. Englishman Harry Hall is in the lead with twelve under par.

“Wild ride across the golf course”

“It was a wild ride across the golf course today,” said Schwab at the Charles Schwab Challenge. “In addition to good shots and very good putts, there were also really bad shots.” The Styrian showed nerves of steel when he managed the birdies needed to progress on the last two holes.

“On the last hole I shot my drive pretty deep into the forest. There I only had a 1 x 1 m hole in the treetops to get the ball in the direction of the goal. I had to take risks, I succeeded, the par on the last hole was saved, the cut was made.”