Antidiabetic drugs in cardiovascular comparison

A current overview of this is provided by three researchers led by Dr. Minji Sohn from Seoul National University Bundang Hospital in Seongnam, South Korea, in the specialist journal “Diabetes, Obesity & Metabolism”. In a network meta-analysis, they examined the evidence for various classes of antidiabetic drugs (SGLT-2 inhibitors, GLP-1 receptor agonists, DPP-4 inhibitors, glitazones, sulfonylureas, glinides, α-glucosidase inhibitors, insulin and metformin). published randomized clinical trials (RCT). In total, they considered 43 RCTs with 255,693 participants.

