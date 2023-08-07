Antonio Ledezma is ready to denounce Maduro in international instances – EntornoInteligente

The former mayor of Caracas condemned the “blatant plan” of the Chavista dictatorship to prohibit the participation of the opposition leader in the presidential elections. He also criticized the speech of the Commander of the National Guard, who questioned the holding of the opposition primaries

The former mayor of Caracas and one of the biggest critics of Nicolás Maduro, Antonio Ledezma. (EFE/Ángel Díaz/File)

Antonio Ledezmathe former mayor of Caracas and current coordinator of the International Political Council of the presidential candidateMaria Corina Machadoannounced this Saturday that he will denounce before international organizations the “cheeky scheme” of the Maduro regime to ban the participation of the most popular opposition leader in Venezuela in the next presidential elections.

“We will present complaints to international organizations, from the HIMthe OAStheEuropean Unionamong several, of the Threats that put the life of María Corina at riskas well as the Maduro’s brazen plan of trying to close the peaceful path of the primary elections,” said Ledezma during a talk about the crisis in the Caribbean country that took place this Saturday in Miami (USA).

Ledezma announced that the complaint will point against the dictator Nicolas Maduro and the number two of the regime God given hair who, according to the opponent, “operates as the instrumentalist of the violent operations carried out by groups organized and financed by him, so that they attempt the life of María Corina.”

The Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro speaks with the number 2 of the Diosdado Cabello regime during the opening ceremony of the judicial year at the Supreme Court of Justice (REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

Another of those denounced will be the governor of Trujillo state, Gerardo Marquezwho “in a public act held in the community of Pampanito instigated groups affiliated with the ruling party to prepare to receive acts of violence against María Corina Machado,” said Ledezma.

“Disable millions of Venezuelans”

Ledezma stressed that Machado’s prohibition to participate in the 2024 presidential equals “disable millions of Venezuelans to exercise their political and human rights, an action typical of an authoritarian regime that incurs crimes against humanity”.

Venezuelan opposition member María Corina Machado. (EFE/Miguel Gutierrez)

“In Venezuela there is a catastrophe of unimaginable dimensions for any people in the world, however, in the midst of these calamities, the citizens of our country draw strength to walk on a civic road with the idea of ​​overcoming this catastrophe”, added Ledezma. However, “it is evident that the regime headed by Nicolas Maduro is determined to burst that route, in order to prevent people from peacefully resolving the tragedy that they have generated with their failed plans for the Socialism of the XXI Century”.

Ledezma also criticized the speech delivered by General Elio EstradaCommander of the National Guard, who during an event with Maduro on Friday questioned the holding of the opposition primaries and “the launching of disqualified false presidential candidates”, in a clear reference to Corina Machado.

The General Commander of the GNB, Elio Ramón Estrada Paredes in the anniversary speech of the GNB

According to Ledezma, that address was a violation of article 328 of the Venezuelan Constitution, which prohibits the Armed Forces from any political militancy, and “exposes the macabre intentions of the madurista regime to boycott the civic and peaceful exit that are being proposed by the spokespersons of the UN, the OAS, the European Union and by many leaders of the democratic world who are betting that an agreement to make possible some free and sovereign electionsIn Venezuela”.

Message from Corina Machado

During the event, Ledezma shared a message directed by Maria Corina Machadoin which he urged participants to “Stand firm to the endHe, that we must fight together, to defend the primary elections, from where the presidential candidate who is capable of defeating that dictatorship must emerge”.

For his part, the former mayor of Caracas added that “María Corina’s ‘plan b’ is to make ‘plan a’ a reality, which is none other than opening the way for Venezuelans so that we can all move forward, leaving behind this dark past that Maduro represents. ”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

